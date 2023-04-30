Our Newspapers:
Clear. Windy this evening. Low 31F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Clear. Windy this evening. Low 31F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: May 1, 2023 @ 5:22 pm
I am very excited to introduce myself as the new sports editor for the Antelope County News & Knox County News. I can’t believe I can now say this, as I have been on the sidelines and in the gymnasiums of Northeast Nebraska since 2013.
The family of Richard and Cheri Schwager of Orchard are hosting a card shower in honor of their 55th anniversary on May 4.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Snap some pics and hit us with your best shots! We would love to make them a part of our photo gallery!
The family of Richard and Cheri Schwager of Orchard are hosting a card shower in honor of their 55th anniversary on May 4.
Cards will reach them at PO Box 236, Orchard, NE 68764.