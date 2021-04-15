Ed and Jeanette Mills of Rapid City, So. Dak. will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on April 24. Ed Mills and the former Jeanette Wortman were united in marriage on April 24, 1971, at St. Ignatius Church in Brunswick. Jeanette was raised in Brunswick, and is the daughter of the late John and Evelyn Wortman.
She graduated from St. Ludger’s High School in 1966. Their children and spouses are Lynn and Jim Nemec of Linwood, Brian and Codi Mills of Nisland, So. Dak., and the late Kristi Marie Mills. The couple also has a granddaughter Kimber Mills and one deceased grandchild. Cards will reach the couple at 8104 Croyle Ave., Rapid City, SD 57702.