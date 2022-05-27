Our Newspapers:
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: May 27, 2022 @ 6:55 pm
Makenzie Scheil and Brooklynn Chipps placed second and third in the hammer throw Thursday afternoon to earn All-American honors at the NCAA Division II Women's Outdoor National Track and Field Championships in Allendale, Michigan and hosted by Grand Valley State University.
The family of Evalena Brittell is hosting an open house Sunday, June 5th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pioneer Homes community room, 500 P St. in Neligh to celebrate her 90th birthday.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Snap some pics and hit us with your best shots! We would love to make them a part of our photo gallery!
Alice Kallhoff is turning 90 years old on June 4th. Let's see if we can get her 90 cards at 911 Meadowlark Lane, Neligh NE 68756.
Happy Birthday Mom, grandma and great grandma and great great grandma from the Kallhoff gang