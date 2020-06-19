Roger B. Sage, age 68 of Crofton, Nebraska died on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska with Rev. Carl Watkins officiating. Burial will be at the Crofton City Cemetery in Crofton, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Monday from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Pallbearers will be Kordell Sukup, Kerry Keil, Creston Dvorak, Andy Evans, Mitchell Sage, Aaron Sage, Austin Sage, Matt Sage, DJ Sage. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Roger Benjamin was born on October 27, 1951 in Bloomfield, Nebraska to David Edward and Betty Jane (Hill) Sage. He grew up in the Niobrara area and attended Niobrara High School. Roger worked construction and then he got his CDL and began driving truck for Tyson and for National Farms. He married Vickie Charlene Repenning of May 22, 1971 and they had four children, Joan, John, Jeanie, and Julee. Roger and Vickie later divorced.
Roger liked to play cards, make phone calls, fishing, camping and being outdoors. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Roger is survived by his four children Joan (George) Ramold of Yankton, SD, John Sage of Crofton, NE, Jeanie Sage of Bloomfield, NE, Julee Sage and significant other Kerry Keil of Waverly, NE; seven grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; six siblings Norma (Steve) Kuehler of Crofton, Karen (Dave) Abbott of Yankton, SD, Dale Sage of Sioux Falls, SD, Doyle (Brenda) Sage of Yankton, SD, Jeff Sage of St. Helena, NE, Nancy (Kenny) Durrah of Sturgis, SD; sister-in-law Debbie Sage of Yankton, SD; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents David and Betty Sage; sister Mary Jane Sage; three brothers Jody, Darrell and Bruce Sage; granddaughter Maryann Sukup.