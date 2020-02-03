Blair Hillman age 39 from Long Beach, CA and formerly from Wynot, NE died after a short illness on January 19,2020. Leave it to Blair to enter and exit this world on the same day - he always had a way of being unique.
There will be an Open House on February 15th 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Memorial Service and Video tribute at 5:30 p.m. for his Family and Friends. This will be held at Wynot Firehall. He was a Wynot Boy, He was proud of coming from Nebraska. There was a Celebration of Life on January 24th at Joe Josts Pub, Long Beach, California.
He was born on January 19, 1981 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD to Ted and Susie Hillman. He grew up in Wynot and graduated from Wynot High School in 1999. He went on to Wayne State College and then to UNL. Blair went on to lead an interesting life full of music, adventure, travel, gardening and sports. He was a fanatic fantasy football player. His favorite teams were the Cornhuskers, Minnesota Twins and Dallas Cowboys. He loved Kirby Puckett! He loved to make hot sauce, moonshine and music!
Blair moved from Lincoln, Nebraska to Southern California in the Spring of 2006 to pursue his music. With one-year return to Nebraska after a six-year hiatus from school, Blair received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from UNL in 2011.
Blair married Sarah Higgins on November 11, 2015 after being best friends and partners for 14 years before that. They were a perfect complement to each other. Sarah was his #1 fan and supporter.
Blair was a passionate and talented musician. He blessed the world through his music with his bands Brown Eye, Maggie, Great Big Things, and Party Jams. While Blair will not be in our lives physically, those who love him will continue to hear his wonderful voice and spirit through his music.
Blair is survived by his wife, Sarah of Long Beach, parents, Ted and Susie Hillman, Crofton, siblings, Tara Strathman (Mitch) Randolph, Haley Schmidt (Brett) Crofton, Tedsen Hillman (Vermillion), niece, Rori and nephews Reece, Ryker and Beck, grandfather, Alvin Sudbeck, inlaws, Rich and Janice Higgins, Bow Valley, Ryan (Nikki) Higgins, St. Helena, Rachel Hladik (Josh) Valparaiso, Kelsie Wieseler (Devin) Bow Valley, nieces, Shaelee and Ada and nephews, Anson, Cameron and Hendrix also many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Blair was proceeded in death by his two maternal grandmothers Terry Sudbeck, Pat Sudbeck, Paternal grandparents, Blair and Mary Ann Hillman and cousin, Tyler Ummach.