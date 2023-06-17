Funeral services for William "Bill" Huwaldt, age 87, of Neligh will be held Monday, June 19th at 11:00 A.M. At the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Visitation will be 1 Hr. prior to service at the Church. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Bill passed away June 14th at the Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.
William Lewis “Bill” Huwaldt, son of Walter and Mabel (Hoferer) Huwaldt was born July 24, 1935, on a farm near Breslau, Nebraska.
Bill graduated from Plainview Public Schools in 1953. After graduation, he worked for Ervin McKown, an area carpenter, and helped Erwin build many houses in Plainview. Bill enlisted into the U.S. Army and served two years, stationed in Germany. After his tour of duty, Bill and his father farmed together for many years, eventually framing on his own after his father retired.
He married Susan Kuhl on June 7, 1964, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Susan of Neligh; sister, Arlene and (Hoyt) Sirek of Orchard; brother-in-law, Kenneth and (Joyce) Kuhl of Emden, Missouri; nephews, Roger (Lori) Sirek of Minden, Nebraska, Gordon Sirek of Van Alftyne, Texas; David (Melody) Kuhl of Jackson, Tennessee, John Kuhl of Quincy, Illinois; nieces, Tricia (John) Broughton of Emden, Missouri; Alicia (Brad) Upschulte of Quincy, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents.