Private family service for William "John" Jensen, 74, of Norfolk will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Pastor Eric Gradberg will be officiating the service.
Private family inurnment will be held at a later date at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.
John passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at his residence in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
