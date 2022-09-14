William (Bill) Nelson, 78, of Dublin, Ohio, died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Diane (Mulhern) Nelson; daughter Monica Gargac, son-in-law Mitch Gargac, grandchildren Reagan, Brandon, and Cadence Gargac; daughter Shaela Hinckley and son-in-law Paul Hinckley, and daughter Theresa Nelson and son-in-law John McPhillips.
Bill also leaves behind his siblings, Susan, Mary Beth and Jim Nelson and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Nels and Inez (Haines) Nelson.
Bill was an attorney and educator, loved to travel, was an avid golfer and a long-life and long suffering Nebraska Cornhusker.
A celebration of life was held Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11am to 3pm (program from 1-2pm) at the Ohio State Bar Association, 1700 Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Ohio 43204.
In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to Bill’s undergraduate alma mater Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska (https://www.midlandu.edu/alumni/make-a-gift/) or the charity of your choice in his memory.