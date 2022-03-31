A Celebration of Life for Wesley Eugene Bitney, 73, of Norfolk, will be held from 5 – 8 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Divots Conference Center, RDH Room. Home for Funerals is assisting the family with arrangements.
He died Sunday, March 27, 2022 at his residence.
Wes was the son of Lyle and Carmen Bitney of Neligh, NE. Born January 11, 1949 in Tilden, NE, he attended Neligh-Oakdale High school later graduating from Kearney State College with a degree in construction management. Wes spent most of his life in the construction business; building houses, drafting and remodeling dedicated to his craft.
Wes is survived by his sister Denise Petersen of Lincoln, bother Boyce (Kathy) Bitney of Norfolk; children Kevin and Chris Bitney of Neligh; two grandchildren Chloe and Gracie Bitney and two nieces Tiffanie Thompson and Kendra Lodge.
Wes was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Carmen Bitney.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.