Funeral Service for Warren J. Pellatz, age 83 of Brunswick, NE will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Brunswick Community Church in Brunswick, NE with Pastor John Kringle, Officiating. Burial will be at the West Willowdale Cemetery, Brunswick, NE with Military Rites by Neligh Legion Post #172 and VFW #5287. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Brunswick Community Church in Brunswick.
Warren passed away October 24, 2021 at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, NE.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com