With soft blue eyes and red hair, LaVonne “Vonnie” Pitzer was a spit-fire Nebraska football fan screaming at the television one moment but then quietly coloring with her granddaughters the next. She loved being outdoors, whether it was fishing for walleye on the Missouri River or mowing her immaculate lawn. The Oakdale woman was always busy doing something, and if activities included her two granddaughters, nothing made her happier.
LaVonne Kay Pitzer, age 73 of Oakdale, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk after battling cancer.
LaVonne Pitzer, daughter of Maurice and Irma (Basel) Snodgrass, was born November 9, 1948, at the Tilden Hospital. She had two older siblings, brother Raymond and sister Gaye. Vonnie and Gaye were inseparable as children and best friends as adults. They shared a wild streak and lead foot, especially when it involved their 1967 Chevelle - three on the tree with straight pipes. If Vonnie wasn’t tearing around on a motorcycle or riding their horse bareback, she was hot-rodding in the Chevelle as a young girl. Vonnie attended District 35 School in rural Brunswick and Brunswick High School through her junior year, which was when the school closed. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1967. At graduation, Vonnie was asked what she wanted from life and said, “Happiness in whatever I do.”
Vonnie married Carl Bruce Pitzer on February 7, 1970, at the Congregational Church in Brunswick. They resided south of Oakdale on an acreage. Vonnie was a strong woman. While Bruce was in the military, Vonnie handled the home place, including shooting a deer for meat and hanging it herself. After years of trying for a child, the couple gave up hope only to be surprised at the last moment. It was just before a medical procedure that they learned she was pregnant. Wade, their son and only child, was born August 5, 1977, becoming the light of Vonnie’s life. She often said her greatest gift from God was becoming a mother. The Pitzer family spent countless days hunting and fishing, but it was Vonnie who took Wade deer hunting for the first time. Sitting in the tree stand next to her son, they never took a shot at a deer that day but captured many memories. When he was a teenager, it was common for Wade and Vonnie to talk for hours after he returned home from a night out with friends.
In 1998, Vonnie welcomed a daughter to the family when Wade married Carrie. In 2002, Vonnie was granted another wish — she became a grandmother for the first time when Shelby was born. In 2007, that wish was repeated with the birth of her second granddaughter, Isabelle. Shelby and Isabelle - her girls - brought Vonnie such joy. She taught the girls to color in small circles to not leave marks and played Barbies during sleepovers at her home. She helped the girls learn to cook and bake — and always kept their favorite snacks on hand, especially fruit roll ups. She looked forward to carving pumpkins with her girls and dying Easter eggs. And if they needed to talk, Grandma Vonnie was only a mile away.
Vonnie worked as a bookkeeper and secretary at several businesses over the years, including Carhart Lumber, Neligh Tractor and Side Dump’r. She loved the color lavender and had a soft spot for cats. She was a wonderful baker and made pumpkin pie every Thanksgiving and cinnamon rolls every Easter morning. Her chocolate cake was legendary to the Pitzer family. Somehow that thick cake always fell, even in a new oven. There was never a holiday where Vonnie wouldn’t be seen shaking her head and saying, “Oh Brucer,” about something her husband was doing to “help” in the kitchen.
After retirement, Vonnie and Bruce enjoyed several trips, including a seven-week journey across Canada to Alaska, as well as to the Panama Canal, Niagara Falls and Hawaii. With a small family, Vonnie made sure everyone was loved to the fullest. Her hugs were warm and encouragement overflowing. She fulfilled her wish from her high school graduation and found happiness in whatever she did.
Survivors include her husband, Bruce Pitzer; son Wade Pitzer and wife, Carrie, of Oakdale; two granddaughters Shelby Pitzer (special friend Kaden Cameron) and Isabelle Pitzer, all of Oakdale; brother Raymond (Beverly) Snodgrass of Brunswick; brother-in-law Jim Mullins of Plainview; brother-in-law Dale McCain of Erickson; along with nieces and nephews and their children.
She was preceded in death by her parents Maurice and Irma Snodgrass; infant brother Ronald Snodgrass; sister Gaye Mullins; sister-in-law Lila McCain; and nephew Mark Mullins.
