Funeral services for Vlasta “Valli” Henery, age 91, of Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Faith United Church in Creighton. Pastor Cathy Cole will officiate, with burial in West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick, Nebraska.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Valli died Wednesday, December 22, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
Vlasta “Valli” Henery was born at Rogers, to Rudolph and Marie (Kourek) Ondracek on October 25, 1930. She grew up near Stanton and Madison. Valli married Richard E. Henery of Neligh. She was an Army wife and lived at Aiken, South Carolina, Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Detroit, Michigan, and El Paso, Texas. Before her marriage, Valli worked as a telephone operator at Madison and after her marriage, in Pleasant Hill, Missouri. She was also a babysitter for many families.
After her divorce, Valli moved to Brunswick and worked as a CNA at Plainview Nursing Home for 36 years before retiring. Valli’s hobbies included crossword puzzles, reading books, embroidery, walking, and making baby quilts and dish towels. She enjoyed baking chocolate chip cookies, kolaches, rolls and doughnuts and making crock dill pickles and strawberry and grape jelly. Valli loved growing flowers, gardening, and canning. She especially enjoyed going for drives and dining at Green Gables.
Valli is survived by her children, Linda (Jim) Milne of Creighton, Richard (Cheryl) Henery of Neligh, Steve (Shirley) Henery of Brunswick, and Susan Finkral of Leigh; two sisters, Barbara Best and family of Sioux City, Iowa and Libby (Allen) Sydow and family of Otterville, Missouri; grandchildren, Jim (Tami) Milne of Hay Springs, Tim (Christi) Milne of Creighton, Craig (Lori) Milne of Center, Jeremy Henery of Brunswick, Brandi Henery (Dan) of Norfolk, Heidi Cornelia of Norfolk, Rocky (Hilary) Claussen of Norfolk, Laura Henery of Seward, Mindy (Ben) Matheny of Elkhorn, Carrie (Jeremy) Doernemann of Clarkson; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Shady Henery of Neligh and Barbara Henery of Elgin; brother-in-law, Michael Henery of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Marie Ondracek; son, Robert; former husband, Richard Henery; in-laws, Robert and Violet Henery; infant sister, Mary Ondracek; sister, Marsella (Charles) Pojar; brothers, Jerry (Lucille) Ondracek, Rudy (Hazel) Ondracek, Otto (Edna) Ondracek, and Ludwig “Louie” Ondracek; sister-in-law, Helen Henery; brothers-in-law, Ralph (Jean) Henery, Carl Henery, Harold Henery, and Jim Best; infant great-granddaughter, Haley Milne; nephews, John Pojar and Wesley Sydow; infant niece, Julie Rose Ondracek; and special niece, Sherry Ondracek.