Funeral services for Vivian G. Watson age 88 of Clearwater, NE will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater, Ne. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church with Wake Service at 7:00 p.m.
Vivian passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Arbor Care Center in Neligh, NE. Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com
Vivian Grace Watson was born on October 7, 1931 to Jacob and Genevieve (Cobler) Worley at Norfolk, NE. She attended Norfolk High School. On June 29, 1949 she was united in marriage to Calvin Watson at Pierce, NE. She had various jobs doing books, homemaker, and she was a teacher’s aide for many years. On February 24, 2001 she was united in marriage to Claude Schrage in Clearwater at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church. Vivian liked to crochet, read books, go to the casino, and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by sisters: Julia Powell, of O’Neill, NE and Jennie Schrage of Clearwater, NE. Sister-in-law, Maxine Worley of Tilden, NE. Grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great great grandchild, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: parents, husbands, Calvin (1984) and Claude (2010). Daughter, Loretta (Bob) Leatherwood. Four brothers and one sister.