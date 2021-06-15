Funeral services for Violet A. Spencer, age 89, of Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Neligh with Pastor Bruce Phillips officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Violet passed away on June 14 in Lincoln. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Antelope Memorial Hospital and First Congregational United Church of Christ.