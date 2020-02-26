Vera Dell Stuhr, 83 of Elgin, NE passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, NE.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, NE, with Fr. Kevin Vogel officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, rural Clearwater, NE. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at St. Boniface Church, with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences by be sent to the family at www.huffmanlevander.com
Vera Dell Stuhr
Vera Dell Stuhr, daughter of Leo and Margaret (Sehi) Funk, was born October 29, 1936 on the farm southwest of Clearwater, NE. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John the Baptist Church, rural Clearwater, NE. She attended school at Sunny Brook District #46 through the eighth grade and graduated with Normal Training from St. Mary’s High School at O’Neill, NE in 1955. She taught at rural schools in Wheeler County for two years.
On August 8, 1956, Vera Dell married Philip Thiele at rural St. John’s Church. The couple made their home and farmed in the St. John’s area and were blessed with six children. Following the death of her husband Philip in 1978, Vera Dell remained on the farm until 1982.
On July 9, 1982, Vera Dell married LaVern Stuhr at rural St. John’s Church, and lived on a farm east of Elgin, NE. She was a homemaker and also worked for social services as a caregiver to the elderly for 10 years. LaVern passed away in 2011.
Vera Dell was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church, belonging to both St. John the Baptist Church, rural Clearwater, NE, and later St. Boniface Church, Elgin, NE. She was active in the Christian Mothers at both parishes. She was proud of her flower garden and a lover of animals.
She is survived by her children: Karen (Jack) Allemang of Clearwater, NE; Deb (Dwaine) Trease of Clearwater, NE; Mike (Katie) Thiele of St. Paul, NE; Gary (Carol) Thiele of Norfolk, NE; Greg (Ellen) Thiele of Norfolk, NE; Peggy Connot (fiancé Gary Chance) of Neligh, NE; 12 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one step great-grandchild; her beloved dog Sam; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Vera Dell was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Philip and LaVern; one brother Clarence Funk; two sisters: Marilyn Ziska and an infant sister Mary.