Memorial Service for Vance D. Carpenter, age 66 of Elgin will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023 with Pastor Mike Durre, Officiating at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. A private family burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh at a later date. Vance passed away at his home.
Vance D. Carpenter was born on March 19, 1957at Tilden, Nebraska to Donald and Verna (Nagel) Carpenter. He attended Dist. #56 country school and graduated with the Class of 1975 from Neligh High School. After graduation, he attended Northeast Tech Community College and worked at Lindsay Manufacturing. Later worked on a wheat harvest crew. He drove truck for most of his life. He drove truck for Charlie Raymond, Tinsley Grain, Double R, and hauled grain locally for area farmers. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, helping cut wood, listening to Waylon, Willie, and shared his sense of humor with a story to tell. He also liked to read and watch western and doing word search and sudoku.
Survivors include his son, Kent Carpenter and wife Holly, and granddaughters: Colbie and Hailey of Norfolk, NE. Daughter, Vanessa Carpenter and Austin Tinsley of Neligh, Ne. Brother, Virgil (Dee) Carpenter of Neligh, NE. Nephews, Doug and Brian (Tina); Uncle Glenn (Cheryl) Carpenter. Susie Arehart of Neligh, NE. and many cousins.
Preceded in death by his grandparents Ralph (Mary) Carpenter and Walter (Lora) Nagel. Parents; and sister, Mary (in-infancy).