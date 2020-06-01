Funeral services for V. Donald Carr, age 70, of Elgin, Nebraska will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh, Nebraska. Pastor Peter Sample will officiate, with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale, Nebraska.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Donald died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Nebraska.