Private family graveside service for Uen T. Furstenau, age 92, of Neligh, NE will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh, Nebraska.
Uen passed away July 17, 2021 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.
Uen Thayden Foy Furstenau was born on September 28, 1928 to Paul and Nell (Clocker) Furstenau at Neligh, Nebraska. He attended District 24 and Willowdale High School. On February 19, 1950 he was united in marriage to Clarine Huwaldt at Crawford Valley Methodist Church rural Plainview. He was a farmer for all his life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, stock car racing, cattle, and his pets. Uen was a member of District 24 School Board for many years.
Survived by his Children, Randy and wife, Karen Furstenau of Stuart, IA and Rhonda and husband, Dave Jedlicka of Schuylar, NE. Grandchildren: Rodney and Tasha Jedlicka of Schuyler, NE; Bethany and Brad Ferguson of Scribner, NE; Chad and Liz Furstenau of Tilden, NE; Tara and Dana Bly of Milligan, CO; Tina and Dan Zufall of Strasburg, CO; and Craig and Lauren Furstenau of Earlham, IA and 13 great grandchildren. Sister, Nona Joan Moon of North Glenn, CO.
Preceded in death by his parents and wife. Brother, Junior, Verlon, and Bud. Sister, Evangeline “Dolly” Hansen.