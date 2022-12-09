Funeral service for Tyler Benjamin Hasebroock, 18 years, of Stanton will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 12, 2022 at the First Christian Church in Norfolk. Pastor Tim DeFor and Pastor Marshal Hardy will be officiating. Interment will be held at the Stanton City Cemetery, Stanton. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m., Sunday, also at the First Christian Church. Tyler passed away on December 7, 2022 at his residence, rural Stanton. He will be deeply missed. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
Tyler Benjamin Hasebroock was born on November 3, 2004 in Norfolk, NE to Jerry & Michelle (Tuttle) Hasebroock. Tyler was a senior at Stanton High School. He was active in Football and FFA for four years. He enjoyed lifting weights and was a member of the Norfolk Family Ymca. Other hobbies included fishing and hunting. Tyler was artistic and created beautiful and unique pieces of pottery. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
Tyler's closest friends described him as uplifting, kind-hearted, caring, supportive, and energetic. They say "He made the simplest things fun. He was the life of the group. His laugh will always be the best." Tyler's sister Katelyn will hold on to fond memories of fishing with her brother. His nieces will always remember how strong he was as he lifted them up and placed them on his shoulders. His nephew Collin will cling to the memory of playing football with his uncle Tyler.
Close friend Malori said, "My favorite memory with Tyler was going fishing and driving around looking for deer at night. We would also make numerous Walmart trips for him to look at things he implied he needed, yet never bought a single thing. McDonalds and Taco Bell were our favorite place to spend the last of our money, even if we had already eaten 20 minutes earlier. We would drive around listening and screaming to music we liked and, occasionally we would get out of his car to have a little dance party on the road."
Tyler's older brother, Chris, will always remember giving Tyler a ride on the golf cart at their home. They were driving fast and maybe a little reckless. They enjoyed these rides often. But this time, they tipped the golf cart on its side. They laughed it off. No one was hurt but Tyler ended up with a black eye right before picture day.
Tyler is survived by his parents, Jerry and Michelle Hasebroock of Stanton, siblings Katelyn Hasebroock of Stanton, Gerald Hasebroock Jr. of Norfolk, Meagan & TJ Cook of Norfolk, and Chris & Bethany Hasebroock of Stanton, sister-in-law Ana (Val) Anguiano of Sioux City, nieces & nephews: Lainee, Piper, & Lincoln Cook, Collin & Harper Hasebroock, Logan Hasebroock, grandparents Randall & Idella Tuttle of Ewing, many aunts and uncles, and the Stanton Senior Class of 2023. Tyler was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gerald and Reba Hasebroock.
Casket bearers will be Gerald Hasebroock, Chris Hasebroock, T.J. Cook, Jeremy Tuttle, David Hasebroock, Mike Elkins. Honorary casket bearers will be the Stanton High School Class of 2023.
Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com