Troy was born on March 10, 1963 to Diana J. (Classen) McCarty and Jerry L. Miller.
He graduated from Buhler High School in Buhler, KS in 1981. He then returned to Orchard to work along side his dad doing construction work around the Orchard area. In June of 1992 he met Kristine (Kris) Tabbert, and her Daughter Kailee (Tabbert) Schrock. He quickly became a amazing father to Kailee. In Jan. 2007 he welcomed his son Dane into the world, and then in Nov. of 2009 welcomed his daughter Abbigail (Abbi) to the family. In 2013 he became a Grandpa for the first time. He now has 2 amazing Grand Children, Elizabeth and Daniel Schrock and was patiently awaiting on the arrival of his 3rd Grandchild Kathryn any day. His true passion for the out doors was something that he shared with everyone around him. He loved going to Archery shoots with his family as well as Hunting, Fishing and playing board games with his kids and nephew Zander every chance he could get. Watching Dane play baseball brought him so much joy and he was always there to cheer his kids on every chance he could in what ever they were doing. Then, on February 29, 2020 Troy and Kristine were “officially” engaged and they were starting to plan their wedding some time in the spring of 2021.
Troy suddenly passed away on August 5, 2020 at the age of 57, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Troy is survived by Fiancé Kristine (Tabbert), Dane and Abbigail Miller of Orchard, Mother Diana McCarty of Gretna, Father Jerry Miller of Omaha, Sister Danielle Singley of Blair, Nephew Noah Singley of Lincoln, Brother Christopher Miller of Norfolk, Step Daughter Kailee and Joseph (Joe), Elizabeth, and Daniel Schrock of Ewing, well as several Aunts, Uncles and cousin’s.
He was preceded in death by, his Sister Catharine Miller, Uncle Bradley Classen, Grandparents Jack and Opal (Jean) Classen, Harlan and Ruby Miller, and Aunt Jackie Auman.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 6th at the United Methodist Church Hall in Orchard from 1-5pm.
In honor of Troy, Shoes Are Optional.