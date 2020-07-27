Tony Vernon Bullock, 58, of Levelland, Texas, formerly of Neligh, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.
He was born May 7, 1962 to LeRoy Edward and Norma Jean (Vraspir) Bullock in Neligh, Nebraska where he grew up and was raised. Tony married Janda (Bullard) Bullock on February 27, 2016. He enjoyed tinkering with and building things, but especially loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren. Tony was a man of faith and attended Bibles and Boots in Levelland and The Worship Center in Lubbock. He will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janda; his mother, Norma; his children; Stephen Bullock, Shane Bullock, Sara Bullock, Jessica Anderson, Nicole Tucker, Samson Mattox and spouse Jo Ann, Benjamin Bullock, Tristan Bullock; sisters, Jeanie Forsell and spouse Howie, Julie Lierman; twenty grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his father, LeRoy; and a brother, LeRoy Bullock, Jr.
Funeral services are pending.