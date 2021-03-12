Funeral Service for Timothy H. Storm age 52 of Valentine, NE will be 10:00 a.m. March 15, 2021 at United Methodist Church in Neligh, NE with Pastor Bruce Phillips, Officiating. Burial will be in Royal Cemetery in Royal, NE. Tim passed away March 10, 2021 in Valentine. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Services Storm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.