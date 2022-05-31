Thomas W. “Tommy” Sisson, 78, of Grand Island, NE, died Sunday, May 29,2022, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Tommy’s life will be celebrated Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 2:30 – 4:30 at the United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital AV, Grand Island, NE 68803 . Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Tommy’s obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Tommy was born on October 3, 1943, in Ewing, NE, he was the son of Robley and Helen (Snyder) Sisson. He attended school in Ewing, NE. He entered the the U.S. Army on February 4, 1964, during the Vietnam War, serving stateside and was honored as a sharp shooter. He was honorably discharged on February 4, 1966. Tommy returned to work on the family farm, but would eventually begin training thoroughbred horses for his uncle C.L. Sisson and later for Kemling Stables, where he met and married Brenda (Clark) Sisson.
Tommy enjoyed fishing, watching wildlife, Trump, cherry pie and ice cream, and he was so incredibly proud of his children, grandkids, and great grandkids.
Survivors of the immediate family include his daughter, Kimberly (Brian) Schlachter of St. Libory, NE, Sons, Justin (Traci) Sisson of Lincoln, NE, Jeffery Sisson of Lexington, KY
Grandchildren, Jacob (Christa) Brown, Darian (James) Dellorto, Jared Brown, Rachel Brown, Corbin Sisson, Bristol Sisson, great grandchildren, Tenley Brown, Jersey Brown, and baby Dellorto expected in October.
Brothers, Dana Sisson of O’Neill, NE, Gene (LaVonne) Sisson of Ewing, NE, and many nieces and nephews.
Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, William, Robley, Bobby, Jack, Jerry, and Ron, sisters, Betty and Marcella, step-father, George Mummert, nephews, Jack Steskal, Jay Sisson, and Mark Sisson.