Funeral Service for Thomas A. Schrader age 78 of Neligh, NE will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Neligh American Legion in Neligh. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Burial will be at a later date. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Thomas passed away on February 20, 2021 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Thomas Arthur Schrader was born on January 31, 1943 to Harry and Betty (Contois) Schrader in Norfolk, NE. He graduated from Neligh High School with the Class of 1961. Tom enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1964. After the service, he attended college and graduated from Chadron State College earning a Bachelor’s Degree. He began his business degree working at a bank in Lincoln.
A few years later, he returned to Neligh and went into business with his father, Harry at Contois Motors. On February 17, 1973, he was united in marriage to Mary Stecher in Neligh. They were blessed with two daughters Jamie and BrieAnne. He enjoyed golfing, Husker football, poker club, and Canadian fishing trips. Tom liked to travel, including many family vacations and several Ford trips especially to the Super Bowls. He was involved with the Neligh Legion Baseball program, often announcing games and providing the team with transportation and meals for tournaments. He also loved refereeing high school football games. Through the years, Tom was a member of the Neligh Oakdale School Board, ESU 8 board, Neligh American Legion, Neligh Jaycees, Antelope County Golf Course, and Grace Lutheran Church.
Thomas is survived by his wife Mary Schrader of Neligh, NE. Daughters; Jamie Schrader of Neligh, NE and BrieAnne and husband, Brian Epke of Wichita, KS. Two grandsons; Brody and Brock Epke. Brother Ralph (Sandi) Schrader of Raton, New Mexico; Brother-in-law, Joe (Sally) Stecher of Harrison, NE. Sister-in-laws: Carrie (Bob) Reynolds of Hooper, NE, Shelia Patrylak of Omaha, NE; Denise (Dan) Lilly of Virginia Beach, VA, and several nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law, Denny and Orletha Stecher, and brother-in-law Joe Patrylak.