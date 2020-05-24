Funeral service for Thomas McDonald, age 59 of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh, Nebraska, with Pastor Rosenthal officiating.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Tom passed away May 23, 2020 at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk, after a short battle with cancer. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
Thomas Linn McDonald was born to Richard and Erma (Held) McDonald on October 2, 1960 at Tilden, NE. Thomas grew up in Neligh being baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church. He graduated high school from Neligh-Oakdale High School in 1978. On February 27, 1993, he was united in marriage to Lynn Kurpgeweit at Leigh, NE. He lived in Denver, CO for a year, spent 18 years trucking and has been farming the family farm ever since. Thomas enjoyed spending time in his shop, fishing and spending time with friends and family.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Lynn McDonald, of Neligh, NE. Children: Seth and wife, Olivia McDonald of Rockledge, FL, Ashley McDonald of Neligh, NE, and Cole McDonald and fiancé, Lauren Shannon along with grandchildren Paisley and Paxton of Madison, NE. His mother, Erma McDonald of Tilden, NE. Brother, Dennis and Karen McDonald of Neligh, NE. Sister, Christina and Steven Allemang of Hagler, NE, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Richard McDonald, sister Zoan Rifer, granddaughter Eliana McDonald and grandparents Watson and Anna McDonald and Ervin and Wilma Held.