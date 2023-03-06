Jackie (Meisner) Reinke, 78 died unexpectedly at home on January 27, 2022. Thomas Reinke, 77 died February 19, 2022. Their wishes for cremation have been honored.
Jackie was born April 7, 1944 to Rudy and Hattie Meisner in Oakland, California. They lived in south Dakota and settled in Royal. She had two brothers, Larry and Donald. Jackie graduated from Royal High School in 1963. She attended beauty school in Illinois. After graduating, she met the love of her life, Tom Reinke, who was born February 24, 1944 to Howard & Mildred (Lamson) Reinke. On August 8, 1967, Tom and Jackie married the loves of their lives in Neligh. Tom repaired irrigation systems, and Jackie worked at Phyllis Beauty Shop in Neligh.
They were blessed with three sons; Gayle and twins Jason and James. In 1982, the family moved to Meredith, Colorado. Tom and Jackie owned a business, T & G Painting, and worked side by side. In Colorado, Jacked worked as head housekeeper at Silver Tree Ski Lodge. In 2009, Tom and Jackie returned and moved on a small acreage in Sulphur Springs, Ark. They raised animals, did gardening, which filled their lives for several years and were close to Gayle and James. On January 27, 2022, Jackie, 78 passed away unexpectedly at their home Tom at her side.
She was survived by her spouse, Tom; Sons Gayle and James, both of Sulphur Springs; brother Don; Grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents, brother Larry and son Jason in 2017. After Jackie’s death, Tom stayed on the homeplace. In February 2022, Tom was transferred to circle of Life Hospice Home in Bentonville, Ark. He died February 19, 2022 at age 77.
Survivors include his sons, Gayle and James Reinke; brother Dale (Connie) of Neligh; sisters Donna (Chuck) Johnson of Lincoln, Audrey (Dwain) Dockweilder of Sumner and Judy (Doug) Forbes of Brunswick; grandchildren an great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was proceed in death by his spouse, Jackie; son Jason; parents; sister Lois Busteed and George Busteed; and sister in law Mona Reinke.