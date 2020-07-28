Thelma Marie Middagh, age 89, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the South Shore Care Center in Worthington, Minn. after spending a few days in hospice.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Worthington Christian Church in Worthington, MN, with Pastor Doug White officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held in the Worthington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Benson Funeral Home in Worthington is in charge of the arrangements.
Thelma Marie Stach was born on June 3, 1931, to Roy and Signe (Johnson) Stach in Canton, South Dakota. Later they moved to Worthington, MN where in 1949 she graduated from Worthington High School. She met the love of her life Dale Middagh and married September 11, 1949. Her husband and she were engaged in farming. They raised four children, three daughters, Roxann (Alfred) Polzine, Joelie (Roger) Braband, Lucinda (Andrew) Percox, and one son, Mark (Kim) Middagh. She has eleven grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Before entering South Shore Care Center, Thelma was active at Worthington Christian Church, Okabena Project Club, Okabena Bees 4-H leader and helped with many of her class reunions and family reunions. She enjoyed tatting, knitting, crocheting, and counted cross-stitch projects. Many people had the pleasure of receiving one of her pieces as a gift throughout the years. She also was an exceptionally good card player.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband Dale, and her parents.