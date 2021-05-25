Visitation for Thelma D. Anson age 94 formerly of Ewing will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with family present from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Ewing City Cemetery. Snider Memorial Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Thelma passed away on May 24, 2021 at Alpine Village in Verdigre. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the family for later designation.