Susan Dietz, age 65, of Tilden, died Sunday, November 21, at her residence.
No services will be held.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
Susan M. Dietz, daughter of Richard and Larita (Jones) Dietz, was born June 27, 1956, in Tilden. She graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1974. Susan was blessed with two children, Marc and Alicia.
Susan is survived by her children, Marc Dietz of Tilden and Alicia (Jacob) Olson of West Point; three grandchildren, Bailey, Archer, and Rorke; and siblings, Deb Elsberry of Hadar, Scott Dietz of Hadar, Marty Deuel of Norfolk, Linda Dietz (Dale Lehman) of Stanton, and Kathy Weyhrich of Laramie, Wyoming.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Rick Dietz; partner, Kevin Morrison; and brother-in-law, Roger Elsberry.