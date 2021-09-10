Mass of Christian Burial for Steven E. Jockens, age 70, of Oakdale, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden, Nebraska. Reverend Pat Nields will be Celebrant, with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Steven died Thursday, September 9, 2021, at his residence.
Steven E. Jockens, son of Clarence “Buster” and Agnes (Maughan) Jockens, was born May 10, 1951, at Tilden, Nebraska. He attended Tilden High School. On June 1, 1973, Steven was united in marriage to Charlotte Schoenauer, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. They were blessed with two children, Christy and Jeremy.
Steven first lived in Tilden and later moved to Oakdale, where he was the owner of Old Mill Sales and Repair. He also had a salvage and towing service and enjoyed selling cars and parts to try to earn a buck.
Steven was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden and the Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed having coffee with his friends.
Steven is survived by his wife, Charlotte; daughter, Christy Jockens; son, Jeremy Jockens; four grandchildren, Cash, Leah, Nevaeh, and Lonnie “Hank”; brother, Tom Meyer; and sister, Judy Kopejtka.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Jane Brunson and Susan Bartlett.