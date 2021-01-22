Steve Grosserode, 99, formerly of Tilden and Wisner, passed away in Lincoln on Jan. 21, 2021.
He was born on a farm southwest of Tilden, Nebraska on Nov. 11, 1921 to Henry and Agnes Grosserode. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and its perpetual adoration group in Lincoln, the American Legion, and a 43 year member and past President of Lincoln East Rotary Club. He was a former member of: Serra Club, the Board of the Catholic Foundation Diocese of Lincoln, and the National Cattlemen's Association. Steve established a Lincoln Pius X High School Scholarship Fund to aid students with tuition expense. Steve treasured time visiting with his family and friends, enjoyed Nebraska football, and had a love of Country and agriculture.
Steve attended rural school and Tilden High School and graduated in 1938. After high school Steve enrolled in the University of Nebraska, College of Agriculture and while there the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He graduated in January 1943 with an Agriculture degree and a second Lieutenant commission in the U. S. Army field artillery. As part of the "Greatest Generation" Steve immediately reported to Ft. Sill, Oklahoma for more training. In early 1944, he was sent to the Pacific and joined the 7th Infantry Division. Steve fought on the island of Leyte in the Philippines and earned the Bronze Star for bravery. He also was in the April 1, 1944 invasion of the island of Okinawa and was wounded on April 25, 1944 while directing field artillery, for which he was awarded a Purple Heart. While Steve was preparing for the invasion of its homeland, Japan surrendered. Steve was sent to Japanese held Korea and participated in disarming the occupying Japanese troops. Steve remained in Korea until January 1946 when he returned to the United States.
After his return from World War II, Steve began teaching Agriculture at the high school in Wisner, Nebraska. He helped start the Lions Club in Wisner. He soon met a former World War II Army Nurse, Marcella (Marcy) Knievel of West Point, Nebraska. They married at St. Mary's Catholic Church, West Point on June 10, 1947. They settled in Wisner, Nebraska where Steve continued to teach until 1952. The family moved to Lincoln where Steve was the territory manager and salesman for Farm Fertilizer Chemical Company of Omaha. Steve and Marcy were the parents of 4 children; Mary, Patty, Bob and Jeanne born during these years.
In 1962, Steve founded the Grosserode Cattle Company, cattle feeding operation, at Milford, Nebraska. In this business he used his love of agriculture and developed expertise in cattle production and growing crops. Steve retired in 1986. Also in 1986, his wife Marcy preceded him in death after a long illness. In February, 1988 Steve married his second wife, Patricia Knust.
Steve is survived by his wife Patricia, his daughters Mary Ingram (Keith) of Bellevue, Patty Brumm (Bruce, MD) of Omaha, son Bob Grosserode, MD (Terri) of Antioch, CA, and daughter Jeanne Grosserode of Beatrice, his brother James (Carolyn) of Oklahoma, and his sister Frances Peterson of Minnesota. He is also survived by grandchildren, Lori Podany (James) of Papillion, Matthew Brumm, MD (Erin) of Omaha, Kristen Zeller (Alex) of Papillion, Stephen Grosserode of Santa Monica, CA, Kathleen Balizan (Arturo) of Pleasanton, CA, and Joseph Grosserode of Bend, OR, and 11 great-grandchildren. Steve is also survived by stepchildren Diane Knust of Minnesota, Larry Knust (Lisa) of Georgia, Nebraskans Gene Knust (Theresa), Julie Fritz (Mike), Lucy Hensley, Roland Knust (Sandra) and James Knust (Traci), and their children and grandchildren.
Besides his first wife of 39 years, Marcella, Steve is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Paul Grosserode, his sister Mary Agnes Brucker.
Viewing Wednesday & Thursday 9am – 8 pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Chapel, 4040 A Street and 1 hour prior to the Rosary at the church on Friday. Rosary 10:30 am Friday followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 S. 77th Street. Burial with military honors to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Pius X High School, Lincoln East Rotary Club, or St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Condolences and Streaming information at www.bmlfh.com.