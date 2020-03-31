Private family visitation and graveside service for Stanley Eymann, age 89, of Tilden, Nebraska will be held at the Oakdale Cemetery on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
Stanley died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Please visit www.brockhausfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family on Stanley’s guestbook.
Stanley “Mick” Eymann, age 89 years and 10 months, left this world peacefully on March 29, 2020. Mick was the son of Chriss and Hattie (Retzlaff) Eymann. He was baptized at the United Brethren Church in Oakdale, Nebraska. The Eymann family lived near Oakdale, where Mick was born. He attended Oakdale Public School. He was a great athlete, excelling in baseball and basketball.
During World War II, while four of his brothers were serving our country,
Mick was a sixth grader. He toiled long hours on the family farm to help his mother and father with livestock and farming. In his later high school years, Mick worked for Kinnan Lumber in Oakdale unloading train cars of coal and delivering the coal to Oakdale residents. This job enabled him to purchase his first gun.
On July 23, 1950, Mick was united in marriage to Doris Cooper at the Methodist Church in Oakdale by Reverend Gaither. To this union two children were born, Cindy and Gordon. At the time, Mick was employed at Stringfellows gas station in Oakdale.
On January 3, 1952, Mick was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. His basic training was at Fort Bliss, Texas, before being deployed to Germany. He was a corporal in the Army when he was discharged on December 5, 1953.
After Mick’s discharge, the family moved to the Slocum acreage south of Oakdale, where Mick farmed and raised livestock. The family moved south of Tilden in 1959 to the Gableman farm. Later, Mick and Doris purchased their family farm south of Tilden, where Mick farmed, milked cows, and raised livestock until his retirement in 1992. He and Doris built a new home and moved to Tilden later that year. As his health began to decline, they moved to Prairie View Assisted Living in Tilden in the fall of 2016.
Mick was a New York Yankees fan from the time he was a young boy. He also was an avid fisherman and loved taking his grandchildren camping and fishing. Mick and Doris spent many summers at their summer cabin in Bonesteel, SD, reeling in countless fish over the sides of their boat before moving to Prairie View Assisted Living. He loved visits from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the joy they brought him.
Mick is survived by his wife, Doris of Tilden; his daughter, Cindy Seier of Omaha; his son, Gordy Eymann and wife Helen of Tilden; seven grandchildren, Chris (Jessica) Eymann of Tilden, Kirby (Ross) Tegeler of Meadow Grove, Colby (Sarah) Eymann of Tilden, Alissa (Brett) Blank of Watertown, SD, Kallie ( Ben) Morse of Sargent, Sheila (Caden) Tait of Omaha, Emilee (Brett) Brandl of Omaha; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chriss and Hattie Eymann; his brothers, Alvin, Hans, George, and Kenneth; sisters, Cleona Sharples, Delores Forslund, Betty Rittscher, Marlene Smith, Donna Woslager and an infant sister.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials to be used at their discretion to local organizations and charities.