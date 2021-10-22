A Celebration of Life and luncheon for Stanley Clifton, 79, Orchard, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the United Methodist Church Hall in Orchard, Nebraska.
Stan passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, at Arbor Care in Neligh, Nebraska.
Stanley Lewis Clifton was born January 3, 1942, on the family farm east of Orchard to James and Minnie (Williamson) Clifton. He graduated from Orchard High School and then attended Norfolk Junior College, where he received an associate degree in finance. In 1961 he enlisted in the U. S. Army, and he served for three years. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Stan started working at the Bank of Orchard for his dad. He became president of the bank when his dad retired, and he continued to work there for more than 50 years. Stan was united in marriage to Rita Schindler on July 14, 1967. He and Rita raised their three children, Andrew, Benjamin, and Jennifer in their family home in Orchard, Nebraska.
Stan enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in their many activities. He loved the outdoors; golfing, hunting, fishing, and spending time at the cabin on the Missouri River with his family. He also enjoyed watching Westerns and playing Euchre with his sister-in-law Sharon and her husband, Don.
Stan is survived by his wife, Rita Clifton of Orchard; sons, Andrew Clifton of Orchard, Ben (DeAnna) of Orchard; daughter, Jennifer (Brent) Frey of Norfolk; grandchildren, Peyton and Gage Clifton, Helena and Harper Frey; siblings Rod (MercaDee) Clifton of Providence, Rhode Island, and Dennis (Carol) Clifton of Orchard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Minnie Clifton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Orchard Economic Development Association.
Ashburn Funeral Home Orchard is in Charge.