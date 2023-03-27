Memorial services for Stan Petersen, age 71, of Tilden, Nebraska will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. Pastor Melanie Miller will officiate, with burial in Tilden City Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Stan died Friday, March 24, 2023, following an accident in his workshop.
Stanley “Stan” Ray Petersen was born in Tilden on October 16, 1951, to Kenneth and Gertrude (Nuesch) Petersen. He attended the one-room schoolhouse north of town, Tilden Public Schools, and was part of the inaugural graduation class at Elkhorn Valley High School in 1969. That summer, he met the love of his life, Sue Lindahl, at the Starlite Drive-In. They were united in marriage January 29, 1972, in the First Congregational Church in Neligh and welcomed daughter Misty Michelle four years later.
Stan started as an auto mechanic at Magwire Auto Service before taking up farming corn and soybeans with his dad. He discovered an aptitude for the work and had the strong work ethic and passion to make it a successful career. He also raised hogs and sold seed for Garst/Syngenta for many years. He continued to mentor young area farmers after his retirement in 2019.
Stan’s life always included motorcycles - from the Yamahas he raced in his 20s and used to get around his farms to the Honda Gold Wing he took on road trips with Sue and friends. He was an avid golfer and shuffleboard player and enjoyed playing cards with his friends to decide who would pick up the tab for breakfast. Stan could fix almost anything and was quick to lend a hand. He never met a stranger and the love and generosity for the people who crossed his path could be seen and felt in actions both big and small.
Stan was a member of the Peace United Church of Christ and a former president and current board member of the Antelope Country Club. He was a tireless volunteer for the American Legion Post 170 and supported many community improvement projects.
Stan is survived by his wife, Sue; daughter, Misty Petersen of Lincoln; sister, Shirley Lieswald (Phil Roewert) of Tilden; brother, Larry Petersen (Darla Hobbs) of Tilden; and many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends from all over.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Gertrude Petersen; his beloved dog, Sandy; and many other “good dogs” and feline companions.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The American Legion Post 170, Antelope Country Club, Tilden YMC, or the Tilden Library Foundation.