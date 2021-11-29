Funeral services for Sonya Wickersham, age 55, of Orchard, Nebraska will be 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Lynch Community Hall in Lynch, Nebraska. Reverend Michael “Wombat” Walrod will officiate.
Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74, Army National Guard Honor Guard, and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will begin Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. prior to services at the community hall.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Sonya died Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at her residence.
Sonya Kathleen Wickersham, daughter of Ivan Wilbur Walton and Dorothy Lee Williams, was born January 31, 1966, at Hamilton County Hospital in Webster City, Iowa. She graduated from Collins-Maxwell High School in Maxwell, Iowa. On October 26, 1996, Sonya was united in marriage to James Leroy Wickersham. Together they raised four children, Crystal, Angel, Kathy, and Angie.
Throughout her lifetime, Sonya lived in Collins, Iowa; Heilbronn, Germany; Ft. Rucher, Alabama; and Altoona, Iowa. She worked as a receptionist, bookkeeper, and cashier. Sonya was a member of Collins Christian Church. She enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing, and watching Nascar.
Sonya is survived by her husband, James Wickersham of Orchard, Nebraska; children, Crystal (Joseph) Joynes of Overland Park, Kansas, Angel (Mike) Routh of Des Moines, Iowa, Kathy (Lee) Siess of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Angie (Jason) Eggleston of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ida Hall of Des Moines, Iowa, Sandy (Ron) Augustine of Nevada, Iowa, and Robert “Bobby” Thompson of Nevada, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan W. Walton, Dorothy Thompson, and Louie Thompson; and brother, Ivan R. Walton.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.