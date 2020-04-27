Private family service for Sloan Emily Sicheneder, 2 week old daughter of Riley and Kaitlin “Katie” (Pearson) Sicheneder, will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with Deacon Leon Gentrup officiating. Graveside service will be held at the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson on Friday afternoon. Sloan passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.
Sloan was born on March 23, 2020 at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha and was transferred to Children’s Hospital shortly after. She was brought home to Norfolk on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 where she was deeply loved by her family and two dogs. Sloan touched so many lives during her brief time on earth. She was our little heart warrior.
Survivors include her parents Riley (Kaitlin) Sicheneder of Norfolk, paternal grandparents Dale (Sherry) Sicheneder of Chambers, maternal grandparents Chuck (Kathy) Pearson of Norfolk, great-grandfather Bill Weaver of Rapid City, SD, great-grandparents Herman (Barb) Kaup of Osmond, uncle Isaiah (Katie) Sicheneder of Gretna, aunt Amanda (Collin) Prince of Carroll, aunt Ashley Pearson of Eagan, MN, numerous cousins, great aunts and great uncles.
She was preceded in death by her aunt Emily Sicheneder, uncle Joshua Sicheneder, great-grandparents Ida Weaver, John Sicheneder, Dorothy (John) Welsh, Floyd (Leona) Pearson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a later designation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.