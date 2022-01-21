Funeral services for Shirley A. Yates, age 79, of Norfolk, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale, Nebraska. Pastor Sandro Sandoval will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Oakdale Community Center.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley died Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Shirley Ann Yates, daughter of Edith and Jess Yates, Jr., was born May 12, 1942. She graduated from Clearwater High School with the Class of 1961. Shirley married Art Griffith. She was blessed with four children, Rita Gardner Saltzman, Judy A. Winsicker, Art Griffith, and Kathi Henley. Shirley married Robert Scholz on June 20, 1984, in Caldwell, Idaho.
Shirley is survived by her children, Rita (Ron) Gardner Saltzman of Emerson, Art (Sheryle) Griffith of Oakdale, and Kathi (Thomas) Henley of Oakdale; grandchildren, Bobbie Jenkins, Robbie Griffith, Amanda Bochen, Tiffany Henley, Brittany Braband, Katy Griffith, Jessica Henley, Mariah Henley, Litton Stute, and Natashia Houfek; great-grandchildren, Carleigh, Mercedes, Cylus, Dakota, Leah, Xander, Kasey, Paislee, Charles, Elly, Bode, Chase, Blayze, Baylee, Lilly, and Harper; sister, Nona K. Davenport of Columbus; brother, Roger Yates of Hartington; and her cat, My Lady.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Judy Winsicker; and son-in-law, Marvin Winsicker; great-grandson, Kasey Paulsen; and sister, Judy Heckler.