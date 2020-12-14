Funeral Service for Shirley A. Rader age 85, of Neligh, NE will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Neligh United Methodist Church in Neligh with Pastor Bruce Phillips, Officiating. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Visitation will be Wednesday December 16, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Neligh United Methodist Church. Masks and social distancing is required due to the current health concern at both visitation and funeral service. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home of Neligh will be handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com
Shirley Annetta Mae Rader was born on January 12, 1935 in Neligh, NE to Tony W. and Mae (Griffith) Vraspir. She attended Neligh Public High School. On December 26, 1950 she was united in marriage to Jess Junior Rader. She enjoyed helping on the farm, cooking, gardening, and painting ceramics. She also loved her children and grandchildren and followed her son’s band.
She is survived by her children: Tom and Connie Rader of Norfolk, NE; Mike & Jodi Rader of Kaiser, MO; Ricardo Rader, Sr. and Crystal Henry of Neligh, NE; and Rhonda Matthews of Arlington, TX. 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Sister, Pat Murray of Neligh, NE and Norma Bullock of Neligh, NE.
Preceded in death by parents, beloved husband, Jess Jr. and brother, Tony and sister, Vonda.