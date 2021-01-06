Shirley Mae (Cunningham) Wheeler, 84, of Lexington, Nebraska, died Monday, January 4, 2021 at her home.
Shirley was born November 25, 1936, in Los Angeles, California, to Clayton and Flora Mae (Paist) Cunningham.
As a child the family moved to Lexington. She met and was married to Dean Wheeler on May 2, 1952. The couple was blessed with three boys, Steven, Michael, and Timothy. She also raised her nieces and nephews, Barry, Shawn, and Cherie for several years.
Shirley was a mentor to hundreds of Cub Scouts for over 35 years. She started out and was leader to her sons, and grandsons. She received the District Award of Merit in 1988. She also received the highest honor in scouting, the Silver Beaver Award in 1984.
Shirley was a supportive wife to her husband while he served many years on the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department. She was instrumental in starting the LVFD Auxiliary.
She was also highly involved in the Morton PTA. Dean and Shirley owned and operated Lexington Glass for many years.
Shirley was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Spending time with family and friends brought her great joy. She made wonderful memories with all her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include her husband, Dean of 68 years, sons, Steven Wheeler of Lexington, Michael (Terri) Wheeler of Lincoln, and their children, Sara (Matt) Conahan, and great-grandchildren, Chloe, and Carter, Dr. Austin (Madison) Wheeler, and great-grandchildren, Ellis, and Molly, Tim (Dianna) Wheeler of Neligh, and their children, Christopher (Blake Gilmore) Wheeler, and Stephanie (Ben) Zegers, and great-grandchildren, Tyson (Whitney) Zegers, Chase and Skylar Thomas, and Coralie Zegers.
Also surviving are brother, Eugene (Cheryl) Cunningham of North Glenn, CO, two brothers-in-law, Don (Ilse) Wheeler of Parker, CO, and Larry Schade of Kearney, NE, sister, Dianna (Duane) Schmitz of Arvada, CO, sisters-in-law, Cindy Wheeler of Lincoln, NE, Ina (Melvin) Buckley of Gothenburg, NE.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Carol Ann Williams, and brother LeRoy Cunningham, sister, Jean Schade and brothers-in-law; Daryl, Eugene and David Wheeler.
Funeral Service for Family Only will be Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel with Pastor Rex Adams, officiating.
Face coverings are suggested. The funeral service will be Livestreamed on the Reynolds-Love Facebook page.
Visitation will be Friday, January 8, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel. The casket will be closed.
Interment will be held in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, to the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.
Reynolds-Love is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com