Sheryl Y. Shriner, age 77, of Grand Island, passed in peace on Monday, October 4.
Memorial service and celebration of Sheryl’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Private family burial will be held at Grand Island City Cemetery.
Sheryl was born March 1, 1944, at Clearwater, the daughter of Emil R. and Dorothy L. (Michael) Ahlers. She grew up and graduated in Clearwater in 1962. On October 21, 1989, she married Michael P. Shriner and their families were blended.
In her early years, Sheryl went to dental hygiene school and was a dental hygienist. For more than 30 years, she was employed by Kmart, making many lifelong friendships. She was with the company until the Grand Island store closed in 2014.
A regular at the Grand Island Generation Center, she enjoyed playing cards, bingo and spending time with friends. She also enjoyed meeting with friends to catch up and having her ladies to her home to play cards and visit. Sheryl was an attentive grandma who loved cheering on her grandchildren in their activities, calling, emailing or just taking them for a ride.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Sonya (James) Anschutz of Lindsay, OK, Shari Hill-Taylor (Tony Taylor) of Grand Island, Stacia (Thomas) Conneely of Madison, WI and Tara (Robert) Fugate of Grand Island; brother, Lemoyne Ahlers of Elgin; sisters, Lavonne Kohl of Neligh and Marlene Schnoor of Colorado; sisters-in-law Linda Tobin of Lincoln and Laura Shriner of Kansas; twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike on March 15, 2018; her parents; and brothers-in-law, Lee Kohl, Eldon Schnoor, John Tobin, David Shriner and Richard Shriner; sister-in-law, Dianne Ahlers.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of AseraCare Hospice who provided a wealth of service and compassion in caring for Sheryl.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com