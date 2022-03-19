Funeral Service for Sharon Ward age 82 of Ewing, NE will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Ewing, Nebraska with Father James Kramper, Officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Ewing with a 7:00 p.m. Wake Service. Burial will be in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater is handling the arrangements. Sharon passed away March 17, 2022 at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk, Nebraska.