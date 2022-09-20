Sharon L. Tillis, age 63, of Neligh, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh, NE, after a long battle with Scleroderma.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon was born May 15, 1959, in Freeport, IL, to Russell and Lucille (Leitzen) Aurand. She graduated from Lena-Winslow High School in 1977. On September 13, 1980, Dan Tillis Sr. and Sharon Aurand were married at Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park in Lena, IL.
Sharon started her early working career as a draftsperson for Lena Builders. After drafting for several years, she moved on to raising her children, and was a loving stay-at-home mother to Dan (Joe) Jr., Zack, and Lindsey. Later, after the family’s move to Nebraska, she helped run DJT Transfer with her husband, Dan. After the passing of her husband, she chose to live in Spirit Lake, IA, for a short time, but eventually moved to Tilden, NE, to be closer to her granddaughters, Kynlee, Ashlyn, and Parker. In 2021, she moved to Neligh to be even closer to family.
Sharon loved to be visited by her children and grandchildren and enjoyed playing card games and working on puzzles when they would visit. The effects of her Scleroderma made it difficult to be the active grandmother she wanted to be, but she loved every minute she could spend with her family. She also loved phone calls with her distant friends and family, and the occasional online game challenge with her sisters.
Her remaining family includes: her son, Dan (Joe) Jr. and wife Cassie Tillis of Neligh, NE, son Zachery Aurand of Kennard, NE, daughters, Lindsey Tapper (Richard) of Gulfport, MS, and Heather Boyett of San Antonio, TX; brother, Norman Aurand of Orangeville, IL; sisters, Janice (Kurt) Miller of Lexington, Kentucky, and Jeanne (John) Nielsen of Delavan, WI; grandchildren, Kynlee and Ashlyn of Neligh, NE, Parker Aurand of Kennard, NE, Sylas and Destiny of Gulfport, MS, and Noah and Madison of San Antonio, TX; mother-in-law, LaVonne Tillis of Freeport, IL; brothers-in-law, Dean (Debra) Tillis, David (Carla) Tillis, Dale (Dee) Tillis; sisters-in-law, Diane Aurand, Alice (Jeff) Kempel, Ann Frey, and Arlene (Eric) Winter and Deb Tillis; as well as 18 nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Tillis Sr; parents, Russell and Lucille; father-in-law, John Tillis; brothers, Steven Aurand and Monte Aurand; sister-in-law, Angela Canner; and brothers-in-law, Dennis Tillis and Mark Frey.