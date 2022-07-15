Sharon Kay ‘Shari’ Promes, 81, of Aurora, Nebraska passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 2022 at Country House Residence in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary Chapel in Aurora, Nebraska. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Saint's Philip & James Catholic Cemetery in St. James, Nebraska at 2:30 P.M.
Sharon Kay (Jacobsen) (Rissler) Promes was born November 6, 1940 in Clearwater, Nebraska, to Everett and Leota (Marshall) Jacobsen. She graduated from Orchard High School, Orchard, Nebraska. Shari married Robert Lee Rissler on May 28, 1961 and later married Charles Henry ‘Carly’ Promes on June 20, 1981.
Shari worked as a teacher in a variety of Nebraska schools teaching classes from Physical Education to Typing to Accounting and Business classes. She left teaching in the late ‘80s eventually focusing her efforts with husband Carly on their farm outside of Aurora, the Promes Country Venture. She was an avid horsewoman offering riding lessons to area kids and they would board horses as well. She and Carly were active leaders and participants in area Saddle Clubs during their time together. She and Carly both enjoyed their horses, goats, basset hounds and cats. Each year Shari’s garden was a big focus as well sharing lots of vegetables with neighbors and family.
Shari is survived by her son Brett (Nancy) Rissler of Frisco, TX; 2 grandchildren: Garrett (Tara) Rissler of Bellevue, NE, Shelby (Kollin) Miller of Merriam, KS; 3 step-children: Jeff (Gina) Promes of Hillsboro, TX, Mark Promes of Sioux Falls, SD, Robin Miles of Hillsboro, TX and 6 step-grandchildren: Kelli (Chad) Reedy of Hillsboro, TX, Kenzie (Landry) Lee of Hillsboro, TX, Michael (Erin) Promes of Sioux Falls, SD, Lauren Promes of Minneapolis, MN, Spencer (Courtney) Promes of Harrisburg, SD, Taylor Promes of Sioux Falls, SD and TJ Miles of Hillsboro.
Shari was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Leota, husband Carly, and brother Stan Jacobsen.