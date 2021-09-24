Memorial services for Sharon Pollock, age 79, of Neligh will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. Pastor Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Sharon died Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at her residence.
Sharon Kay Pollock, daughter of Ralph and Doris (Flehearty) Kinnan, was born October 22, 1941, at Oakdale. Sharon graduated from Oakdale High School. On August 7, 1960, she was united in marriage to LaVern Pollock at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. They were blessed with four children, Pamela, Todd, and stillborn twins.
Sharon lived in Alliance where she worked as a teacher’s aide and as director of low income. After moving to Neligh, Sharon volunteered with Meals on Wheels and at Antelope Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, Nebraska football and volleyball, and camping. Sharon was a member of the United Methodist Church in Oakdale.
Sharon is survived by her husband Lavern Pollock; children Todd (Lori) Pollock of Ainsworth and Michelle Pollock of Neligh; two grandchildren Derek (Alyssa) and Harloe; sister Janise Clausen of Oakdale; and brother Gene Kinnan of Oakdale.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters Pamela and stillborn twins; and an infant granddaughter.