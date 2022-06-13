Sean Weber, 50, of Red Oak, Iowa
Sean Cameron Weber, the son of Terry and Carole (Dames) Weber was born September 26, 1971, in Sioux City, Iowa. He passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Red Oak, Iowa, at the age of 50 years, 8 months and 17 days.
Sean was raised in Neligh, Nebraska, where he graduated from Neligh-Oakdale High School in 1990. He attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, SD, studying chemistry and biology. Sean became an EMT and worked at the hospitals in Neligh and Vermillion. He then advanced to a paramedic working in Sioux City, Iowa. Later, Sean became a 911 dispatcher working in Omaha, NE and Overland Park, KS. His last emergency medical dispatch was for Sky Med in Omaha. Sean loved his nieces and nephews so much and treasured spending time with and spoiling them. He also enjoyed baking, traveling and attending concerts. In 2012, he moved to Red Oak to be closer to his family due to his health. Sean was preceded in death by his father, Terry.
Sean is survived by his mother, Carole Weber of Red Oak, IA; brothers: Damon Weber of Phoenix, AZ and Kyle Weber of Red Oak, IA; sister, Cara (Mike) Eckstein of Olathe, KS; and nieces and nephews: Griffin, Cameron, Camden, Caden and Rowan; many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Celebration of Life Service will be held
Monday, June 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
At the Presbyterian Church, Red Oak, Iowa
Rev. Caryn Pedersen, Officiating
Visitation with the family will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church.
Sean’s wishes were to be cremated and a private family inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City, IA
Memorials may be directed to the Red Oak Fire & Rescue Association or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Remembrance and condolence may be shared with family and friends at www.sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of Sean’s arrangements.