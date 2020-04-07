Family graveside services for Scott Leisy, age 34, will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
Visitation is planned on Wednesday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Due to the Department of Health regulations, during visitation hours please enter through the south double doors at the funeral home and exit through the side doors. We ask that you keep your visit brief as to provide everyone a chance to express their sympathies. We will be observing the 10 people at a time limit.
A Celebration of Life service is being planned for a later date when it becomes possible.
Scott Russell Leisy was born on October 28, 1985 in Sidney, Nebraska to Lisa (Sterling) Lamb. He was adopted by Darrel and Wilda Leisy at four months old, and he always felt the utmost gratitude to his birth mother for placing him with forever parents who loved and supported him unconditionally.
Scott attended Atkinson Elementary and graduated from West Holt High School in 2004. He attended Dana College in Blair, where he majored in K-12 Physical Education and minored in broadcasting. For three years, he played for the Dana Vikings basketball team, and spent one year as a student assistant coach. He was forever grateful to coach Chris Fear for stating his coaching career. He graduated from Dana in 2008. In July of the same year, Scott was married to Mary Hendricks. They started their life in Dorchester, NE where Scott taught and coached while Mary finished school. They then moved to Thedford, NE and spent the next five years there. He was honored and proud to qualify teams to the NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament twice during his time coaching the Sandhills-Thedford Lady Knights. Scott’s greatest joy during his time in Thedford; however, was the birth of two children, Hayden Russell (2012) and Baylor Marie (2014).
Over the next few years, the family moved from Thedford to O’Neill and then to McCook and encountered many joys in their schools, churches, and community; qualifying girls golf teams for state titles; and welcoming their youngest daughter, Jordyn Lee (2016) into the world. In 2017, the family landed back home, sharing their life between Clearwater, O’Neill and the ranch. Scott renewed involvement in broadcasting for KBRX and officiating while teaching in Clearwater, where Mary also presently teaches. The couple has said many times since that move, that God knew they would need to be home for the challenges that were ahead.
In February 2018, Scott was diagnosed with stage IV colorectal cancer. His infectious positivity, solid faith in the Lord and love for his family and friends were his source of strength throughout his cancer battle. His mantra became “win the day,” and he considered every day a winning day. Scott won his battle against cancer on April 6, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Mary; children Hayden age 8, Baylor age 6 and Jordyn age 3; his parents and dearly beloved in-laws, Darrell and Wilda Leisy and Rick and Nancy Hendricks, all of Atkinson; his sister Jenny Leisy of Atkinson; brother-in-law Tim (Kim) Hendricks of Wahoo; grandmother Rita Muhm of Alliance, NE and Della Schwindt of Salina, Kans.; 5 nieces and nephews; and countless students, players and friends.