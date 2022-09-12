Private family graveside service for Sandra S. Wolfe, age 79, of York, Nebraska will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh Nebraska with Pastor Bruce Phillips, officiating.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh will be handling the arrangements. Sandra passed away on September 9, 2022 at York General Hearthstone. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com. In Lieu of flowers, cards, plants donate to wounded warrior project, your local food banks, or a local charity of your choice.
Sandra Sue Wolfe was born November 9, 1942 Fort Dodge, Iowa and was adopted by Gerald and Thelma (Thomas) Baker. She was united in marriage February 14, 1963 to Larry Wolfe. Sandra played many roles in her life, first started as a navy wife, then farmers wife, and a homemaker. Sandy loved to raise chickens, sell eggs, and do what it takes to get any job done.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Infant son, Kevin, her in-law’s Archie and Ruth Wolfe, and daughter-in-law Sarah Wolfe.
Left to cherish her memory are her 2 sons, Kelly (Dareda) Wolfe and Scott Wolfe, 5 grandkids: Tanner (Kelsey) Wolfe, Maggie Wolfe, Branna Wolfe, Beccia Wolfe, Tyler Wolfe. Brother, Randy (Teresa) Baker.