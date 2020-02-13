Celebration of Life services for Ruth D. (Adams) Marsh, age 93, of Neligh will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at United Methodist Church.
Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to Funeral service at 9 a.m. until time of service at the church. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements.
Ruth passed away February 11, 2020 at Arbor Care and Rehabilitation Center in Neligh, NE. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com
