Funeral services for Ruth Ann Rodgers, age 72, of Neligh, Nebraska will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday June 25, 2022 at Calvary Bible Church with Pastor Peter Sample, officiating. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater, Nebraska. Ruth Ann passed away June 10, 2022 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Ruth Ann Rodgers was born on December 21, 1949 to Bob and Gyva (Ziegenbein) Rodgers Northwest of Neligh, NE. She grew up on the farm and attended country school Until 8th grade she graduated from Neligh High School with the Class of 1968. She continued her education at Lincoln School of Commerce for a one year program in Accounting. She then worked at Pepsi in the accounting department for 8 years in Lincoln, NE. She then moved to Maranatha Bible Camp in Maxwell, NE where she worked for over 35 years. In her years at camp she had countless friends and several dear friends that became family throughout the years. She loved her life at the camp and also loved packing up the car and driving home to the same farm she was born on. She would visit often and spend her time visiting with family and playing games with her many nieces and nephews, and in most recent years her great great nieces and nephews. Ruth Ann was very dedicated to her faith up until her last day on earth. Ruth Ann was very active in spreading her love and knowledge for the lord by working in the daycare for her congregation in North Platte and she enjoyed attending bible studies and services or any kind of fellowship. Upon her retirement from camp She moved to Neligh in 2012 to be close to family. After returning she began working at Morrisons Farms in bookkeeping and also joined the crew at the Neligh Senior Center where she proudly worked taking care of the books, fundraising, and advertising. She was a lover of all sports and She never missed a Husker Volleyball match, if it wasn’t on tv she would find a way to listen live. She enjoyed being close to her family and hosting small family get togethers at her home. When able, she could always be found in the front row at all school and sporting events for her great and great greats Ruth Ann was a member of Calvary Bible Church in Neligh where she continued to spread her faith by participating in activities for the youth and adults. She also kept books for the church.
She is survived by her father, Bob Rodgers of Neligh, NE and brother, Roy and Betty Rodgers of Clearwater, NE, and sister in law, Eva Quail of Miller, Ne. Many nieces and nephews and Bill Ziegenbein.
Preceded in death by her mother and brother Wesley Quail.