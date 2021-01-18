Rudy Spulak
Funeral services for Rudy Spulak, age 67, of Tilden, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. Pastor Chad Boggs will officiate, with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended.
Rudy died Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Rudy Eugene Spulak, son of Rudy and Lillian (Buresh) Spulak, was born June 14, 1953, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk, Nebraska. He attended two country schools in the Battle Creek area and Battle Creek Public School. Growing up, Rudy worked for several farmers and neighbors. Rudy was united in marriage to Irene Timperley on April 26, 1974, at Tilden, Nebraska. They were blessed with three children, Jeremy, Eugenia, and Trenten.
In 1974, Rudy and Irene moved to a farm northwest of Tilden on Irene’s grandparent’s farmstead. While first working for his father-in-law, Rudy started building his own farm operation which always included cows and pigs. He had a big love for his livestock and enjoyed giving the grandkids rides around the farm and going to feed the livestock. Rudy enjoyed helping his neighbors and friends from their close-knit farming community.
Rudy was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. He was baptized and confirmed on September 27, 1986.
Rudy is survived by his wife, Irene; children, Jeremy (Vanessa) Spulak, Gina (Marco) Kpeglo, and Trenten (Ann) Spulak; seven grandchildren, Isabela, Kendra, Brianna, Elizabeth, Colt, Victoria, and Cannon; and siblings, Dorothy Kniseley of Hixton, WI, Lillian Bierman of Battle Creek, Virginia Spulak of Martinsburg, Connie (Tom) Koenig of Elwood, and Roger (Janet) Spulak of Meadow Grove.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Norman; sister, LaVerne; half-sister, Pamela; nieces, Lori and Theresa; and several brothers-in-law.
